To recap: Rudy Giuliani has now argued that his tenure as Mayor of
the Universe New York City gives him better foreign policy credentials than Joe Biden, a keener understanding of torture than John McCain, more experience at Ground Zero than the actual recovery workers, and a unique ability to secure the nation's borders against illegal immigrants.
At least now his contention that his wife is a bioterror expert thanks to her nursing background seems a little less out of left field.
