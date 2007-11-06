



The protest in Pakistan has produced some incredible photos -- thanks to its being led by a particular faction within the country, the lawyers. The monks in Burma had their saffron robes, and the lawyers in Pakistan have these distinctive black suits with white shirts and black ties. Even though it's never been a particularly democratic country, Pakistan has tended to have a surprisingly independent judiciary; Slate has a brief description of the power lawyers wield.

News reports call these black suits the lawyers' "trademark" or "uniform"; what I wonder is whether they wear them all the time, or whether word went out to wear them out to create these powerful protest images. A successful protest needs a good picture. A call for other Pakistanis to don black suits in solidarity is here.

Photos: Getty Images.

