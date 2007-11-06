

Michael Mukasey's nomination as attorney general has been approved by the

Senate judiciary committee and, as the Times reports, this "virtually

assures" his confirmation. Mukasey's designation has provoked all kinds of

discussion about "waterboarding" and torture generally in the context of

what the constitution permits and forbids. Some of the discussion has

advanced the argument, certainly Andrew Sullivan from one side and

Bret Stephens from the other.



In this morning's WSJ, Stephens expands the discussion to the use of

weapons that will inevitably kill innocents. He believes that the heavy

bombing of Japan hastened the end of the Second World War. He is not sure

that the firebombing of Germany did that at all. It's a gruesome

calculus. Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt (and Harry Truman, too) did

this arithmetic of death. Were they wrong?



