In today's Washington Post, Jeb Bush declined to endorse a specific Republican candidate, saying he admires all of them for different reasons.

He genuflected, as one might expect, to their courage, character, and commitment, but also "praised Romney's 'intellectual curiosity,' saying 'he's incredibly smart and asks the questions necessary.'"

While the contrast with George W. is probably unintentional, one can't help but wonder if the elder Bush looks at the current administration's conduct of policy and--privately--finds some of those qualities lacking.

--Barron YoungSmith