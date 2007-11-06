I'm not quite sure this is a sign of desperation, but it's certainly a sign of something that Bill Clinton has taken to drawing a connection between the abuse Hillary took in Philly last Tuesday and the swiftboating of John Kerry. Here's what Clinton said in Nevada yesterday, according to the AP:

"We listened to people make snide comments about whether Vice President Gore was too stiff,'' Clinton said. "And when they made dishonest claims about the things that he said that he'd done in his life. When that scandalous swift boat ad was run against Senator Kerry. When there was an ad that defeated Max Cleland in Georgia, a man that left half his body in Vietnam.''"Why am I saying this? Because, I had the feeling that at the end of that last debate we were about to get into cutesy land again,'' Clinton said. "Ya'll raise your hand if you're for illegal immigrants getting a driver's license. So, we then let the Republicans go ahead saying all the Democrats are against the rule of law."

Needless to say, Clinton's rivals weren't buying it...

--Noam Scheiber