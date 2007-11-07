Bill Shills for Hill [Patrick Healy, New York Times]:

"Bill Clinton’s suggestion that his wife faced a Republican-style 'Swift boat' attack during and after the last Democratic debate drew a rebuke yesterday from Senator Barack Obama, who said, 'I was pretty stunned by that statement.' "

Pressure Drop [Philip Elliott, Associated Press]:

"Edwards, speaking to voters at a Newmarket music hall yesterday, said his rivals aren't being honest about Iraq and should have to say whether they would continue combat missions and how soon they would bring all U.S. troops home."