"Sure, there were issues [with Bernie Kerik], but if I have the same degree of success and failure as president of the United States, this country will be in great shape." --Rudy Giuliani, November 5

"Bernard Kerik expects to be indicted by a federal grand jury by next Friday at the latest, two sources close to the investigation tell ABC News. The sources say Kerik has told his close friends and members of his legal team that he expects the potential indictment to come before the statute of limitations expires on Nov. 15 on charges that could include tax evasion and bribery."--ABC News, November 7

--Christopher Orr