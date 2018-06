Yesterday, Noam pointed out that evangelicals are apparently flocking to John McCain. Today, we learn that among them will be Sam Brownback, who's promising to endorse his Senate colleague. McCain may have a second act yet...



--Christopher Orr

Update: As Planksters have pointed out, Brownback is not, of course, himself an evangelical, having converted to Catholicism in 2002. But his roots in evangelical circles still run very deep. In any case, apologies for the sloppy writing.