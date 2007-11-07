Ever since I wrote this article, I've been on the publicity lists for a few of the celebrity weeklies. Normally I don't pay too much attention to what they send me, but this release was impossible to ignore--and too good not to share. From In Touch Weekly:

It wasn’t a dinner theater performance when George Clooney got into a fight with romance novel coverboy Fabio during dinner at Madeo in West Hollywood on November 2. Fabio and a group of women, including a professional photographer, were sitting at a table next to George and his girlfriend, Sarah Larson. Everything was fine between the two heartthrobs until the photographer started shooting — and that’s when trouble erupted. According to numerous eyewitnesses, George suspected the woman was snapping photos of him and Sarah, so he asked her to stop. Fabio got up and went over to George’s table — not to apologize, but to explain that the photos weren’t of George. “I thought you were a nice guy,” Fabio, 48, said to George, 46. “Stop being a diva.” Those were apparently fighting words, because George stood up and the two started arguing until George went to push Fabio! “The waiters broke it up before it got out of hand,” the eyewitness reveals. George skipped the rest of his meal, asked for his check and left. Ron Marotto, a witness who was dining at an adjacent table, says the fight between the two very recognizable men was visible to most of the restaurant. “George looked annoyed when Fabio went to his table,” Ron reveals exclusively to In Touch. “George stood up, dropped the F-bomb and then went to push him,” Ron says. “George was drinking,” he adds. “He wasn’t drunk, but he certainly wasn’t stone sober either.” Fabio’s manager tells In Touch that the star doesn’t want to comment except to say, “George is lucky he didn’t end up in the ER.” Helen Mirren and Joe Pesci also ate at Madeo on the night of the scuffle. After the incident, George paid his bill and left with Sarah.

