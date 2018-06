I had been pretty supportive of the Writers Guild of America strike. Then I read this:

According to TV Guide's Michael Ausiello, there's a chance that Lost may not return to the airwaves until the fall of 2008 — or even worse, February 2009! — should the WGA strike should continue into the new year.

Residuals, shmresiduals. Who do these arrogant scribblers think they are?

--Christopher Orr