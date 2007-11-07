"Views mixed on Bush pick for envoy to Vatican." So reads a headline in

today's Boston Globe. With this headline, what you would expect to

find is that there are many people who object to the choice by President

Bush of Mary Ann Glendon, Learned Hand Professor of Law at Harvard and an

eminent legal theorist, as U.S. ambassador to the Holy See. Yes, the

article quotes two people -- one, another law professor at Notre Dame, the

other an abortion rights activist -- criticizing the appointment.



What you discern from the article is that Glendon is a pious Catholic,

traditional in her views on family and on feminism, although her career

would be the envy of many feminists. There is something disgusting in the

position that these two men take: her fidelity to her faith disqualifies

her from an ambassadorial position. And to the Vatican, no less.



I met Professor Glendon once or twice. I suspect that she will make a

model emissary. She has her views, and they are close to those of the Holy

See itself. Still, she also knows what most of America thinks, and she

will not try to deceive the Vicar of Christ.



