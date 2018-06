As if it wasn't bad enough that Chinese toys contain "hazardous levels" of lead, now Australia has issued a nationwide ban on a Chinese-made toy found to have traces of a date rape drug. BBC news reports:

The firm [that imported the toy] said Bindeez beads would in future be covered with a "foul-tasting ingredient" to try to ensure children would not eat them.

That's all well and good, but allow me to suggest a simpler solution: stop tainting children's toys with date rape drugs.

--Melanie Mason