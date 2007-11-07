I know some of you think that the notion of an Al Qaeda threat to the West

is a hokey fantasy of the Bushies. Maybe you'll believe the head of MI5,

the British Security Service, when he asserts that there are at least 4,000

people involved in terrorism-related activities in Britain. The report of

Jonathan Evans' remarks to the Society of Editors was reported in Tuesday's

Washington Post by Kevin Sullivan.



The Post quotes Evans: "Terrorist attacks we have seen against the U.K. are

not simply random plots by disparate and fragmented groups....The majority

of these attacks, successful or otherwise, have taken place because Al

Qaeda has a clear determination to mount terrorist attacks against the

United Kingdom." This "deliberate campaign" against Britain is the "most

immediate and acute peacetime threat" to the nation in a century.







