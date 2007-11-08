Poll Dancing [John Harwood, Wall Street Journal]:

"Democrats enter the 2008 election campaign with powerful political advantages but face a tough and unpredictable battle because of the vulnerabilities of front-runner Hillary Clinton and the Democratic-controlled Congress."



Blue-Collar Barack [Jason Clayworth, Des Moines Register]:

"Presidential candidate Barack Obama on Wednesday proposed spending $26 billion a year on middle-class tax cuts and credits, plus help to guarantee sick days for workers and reform of bankruptcy laws."