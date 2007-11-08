Poll Dancing [John Harwood, Wall Street Journal]:
"Democrats enter the 2008 election campaign with powerful political
advantages but face a tough and unpredictable battle because of the
vulnerabilities of front-runner Hillary Clinton and the
Democratic-controlled Congress."
Blue-Collar Barack [Jason Clayworth, Des Moines Register]:
"Presidential candidate Barack Obama on Wednesday proposed spending $26 billion a year on middle-class tax cuts and credits, plus help to guarantee sick days for workers and reform of bankruptcy laws."
Little Girls, Big Problem [Robert Novak, RealClearPolitics]:
"Fred Thompson was well into a prolonged dialogue about abortion with interviewer Tim Russert on NBC's 'Meet the Press' Sunday when he said something stunning for social conservatives: ... 'You can't have a [federal] law' that 'would take young, young girls . . . and say, basically, we're going to put them in jail.'
Huckabee: Didn't You See Fame? [Jared Strong, Des Moines Register]:
"One of the biggest problems with the country's education system is that it bores students, Mike Huckabee said Wednesday at a presidential candidate forum hosted by the University of Northern Iowa."
Split GOP Soup [Michael D. Shear and Alex McGillis, Washington Post]:
"The endorsements of two Christian conservative leaders yesterday underscored the fractures that remain among evangelical voters less than two months before the first votes will be cast in the Republican presidential nominating contest."
--Dayo Olopade