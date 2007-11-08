Now that's going to make it easy for liberal Republicans and willing-to-crossover Democrats to stick with "noun-verb-9/11."



Which reminds me of a true story about Menahem Begin. The fundamentalist Christian courtship of Israel began about when he became prime minister. One of the early signs that it was meshing was the meeting between Begin and the president of the Southern Baptist Convention, Bailey Smith, who had said that God doesn't hear the prayers of a Jew. That's a big theological rift already. But Begin tried to finesse the history. When questioned, he said, "Look, about religious truth, we'll wait and see. When the Messiah comes, we'll ask him, 'Is this your first visit or your second?' He'll surely be honest with us."