



For the first time since 2003, public opinion on Iraq is subtantially trending upwards, says Charles Franklin at Pollster.com. I'm still waiting to see how the Democrats deal with this. The question of Iraq has been almost totally buried for the past few weeks in the Democratic campaign by Social Security, Iran, immigration, Hillary's gender, and so forth.

One thought: Does diminished outrage over the war benefit Hillary--or is she now so identified with an anti-war stance that it doesn't matter? Just asking....

[Link via TPM. Poll graphs via Pollster.com]