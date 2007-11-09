Mate and Switch? [Jennifer Jacobs, Des Moines Register]:

"Former President Bill Clinton said Thursday that the blame for Democrat Hillary Clinton's failed health care plan in 1993 should rest on his shoulders."

Two-Trick Pony [David Shribman, RealClearPolitics]:

"(1) The entire 2008 election is about leadership qualities; and (2) the entire 2008 election is a referendum on Hillary Clinton, who isn't even president."

