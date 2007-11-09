The Iowa waitress speaks again:

“You people are really nuts,” she told a reporter during a phone interview. “There’s kids dying in the war, the price of oil right now — there’s better things in this world to be thinking about than who served Hillary Clinton at Maid-Rite and who got a tip and who didn’t get a tip.”

I was going to do an item on an NPR follow-up story this morning that clarified some things and muddied others. But maybe it's best to make this the last word for now.



--Michael Crowley