You can count on the State Department for nothing. Inside the Bush administration it argues for "soft power" directed at Iran. Actually, it's just fine in Foggy Bottom to have foggy policies which, in the struggle with the Tehran of the mullahs, means no policy at all.

Experts argue that there is an ongoing conflict between enlightened and liberal Iranians who are imperiled by the regime of the ayatollahs and their thugs. After all, one has to admit that the Shah left a more tolerant and educated population than it seemed at the time. Their children are trying to find their place in the world, and it is located not in the dictatorship run by Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and his comrades.

For many years, the U.S. had been quietly supporting a quiet revolution of the communications on the Internet: to give people courage, to help people make alliances, to allow people to think and talk. (Israel has been doing that too, and reliable people tell me that Israeli radio is extremely popular.)

Now, we learn from Eli Lake in yesterday's Sun, that the State Department "has ‘effectively killed’ a program to disburse millions of dollars to Iran's democratic opposition":