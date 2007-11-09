My review of No Country for Old Men (short version: amazing) is here; my thoughts on Lions for Lambs (short version: amazing that anyone thought this was a good idea) should go up in the next couple of days.

In honor of the former, in which a cattle gun figures prominently (and horrifyingly), New York magazine's Vulture has put together a list of the "Seven Best Movie Weapons of 2007," complete with clips. My favorite entry:

5. Reinforced Chevy Nova, Death Proof It's doubtful that any amount of reinforced steel could make a car assembled in Detroit crash-safe, so the supposedly "death-proof" Chevy Nova that Stuntman Mike uses to mow down young women in Quentin Tarantino's portion of Grindhouse may actually be the single most ridiculous, unrealistic killing implement on this list. Still, it is pretty awesome.

