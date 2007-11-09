There's been some murmuring in the blogosphere about a Joe Trippi conspiracy theory in recent days, which hinges on the friendship between Trippi and chief Obama strategist David Axelrod. So far as I can tell, the first shot at it came from a Kos diarist named Alegre. Alegre wrote the following on Wednesday:

Now I just talked with a friend who worked on Dean’s campaign back [in 2004], and she’s scratching her head over this latest negative push by Edwards. She told me that on several occasions, she’d overheard Trippi say he thought Edwards was a DoubleTalker who couldn’t win. Now if you’ll recall, Trippi just joined the Edwards camp a good bit in to Edwards campaign (6 months ago?), and given this sure-to-lose strategy of going so negative in a state that can’t stand the mudslinging--I have to wonder if Axlerod’s [sic] buddy was sent to torpedo Edwards’ campaign here.

Since then, the theory has gotten progressively wider play (see here, for example), culminating in Garance Franke-Ruta's interesting post today on Tapped, in which she unveils some visual evidence of Trippi's ties to Obama. (It's worth pointing out that Garance doesn't endorse the theory herself, but I suspect her post will be used to advance it.)

Since Garance relies a bit on my recent profile of Trippi, I thought it might be worth weighing in with a few thoughts of my own. First, I don't think there's anything at all to the conspiracy theory. Whatever Trippi may have felt about Edwards in 2004, by the time he started talking to John and Elizabeth Edwards about coming aboard in early 2007, they'd long since decided to run an aggressive, populist campaign--one that was turning a lot of heads in the lefty blogosphere--so it's perfectly natrual that Trippi would have wanted to work for them.

Second--and please don't interpret this as a knock on Trippi; it's not intended that way at all--Trippi is a political operative, and what political operatives do is get hired by candidates to help them win elections. They don't always get to work for their dream candidate, but if they want to keep earning a living, they get over it and give it their best shot. Often the way they deal with this is by trying to refashion the candidate in their own image. For example, when I interviewed Trippi in October, he told me he'd even thought Hillary could run "a different kind of campaign"--by which he meant the grassroots, anti-establishment variety he specializes in. (Though he quickly added: "I didn't think they would because they'd have to get rid of so much in-the-beltway thinking...") So Trippi would hardly be the first operative in the world to work for someone he hadn't previously been in love with.