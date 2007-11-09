Earlier today I suggested that Romney could be in trouble if McCain and Giuliani--both of whom are rumored to despise him--decide to gang up on him and torpedo his candidacy. But the Bernie Kerik indictment seems to have blown a hole in that possibility. As Jonathan Martin reports, McCain quickly pounced on the indictment, at which point the Giuliani camp shot back with a little Keating Five nostalgia. This could get very ugly, very quickly.

Update: It has gotten very ugly, very quickly. J-Mart has more here.

--Noam Scheiber