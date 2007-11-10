Great stuff here from Politico's Ben Smith on Bill Clinton's recent adventures in the media freak show:

Though Clinton is justifiably heralded as perhaps the quintessential retail politician and political communicator of his generation, contemporary political coverage — broken up as it is into tiny blog items and wire dispatches, further chewed on by partisan blogs and opposition research shops — doesn't favor his style.



While his wife thrives on the clarity of simple declarations — "If President Bush doesn't end this war, I will" — the former president is always more oblique. He plays jazz to her classical music, as one longtime Clinton associate puts it.

