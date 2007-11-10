Great stuff here from Politico's Ben Smith on Bill Clinton's recent adventures in the media freak show:
Though Clinton is justifiably heralded as perhaps the quintessential retail politician and political communicator of his generation, contemporary political coverage — broken up as it is into tiny blog items and wire dispatches, further chewed on by partisan blogs and opposition research shops — doesn't favor his style.
While his wife thrives on the clarity of simple declarations — "If President Bush doesn't end this war, I will" — the former president is always more oblique. He plays jazz to her classical music, as one longtime Clinton associate puts it.
Bill wants to stay up all night talking people into his position. Hillary might prefer to do all her communication this way.
--Michael Crowley