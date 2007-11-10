Bill Richardson just finished his remarks, and they could have been written by the besieged Hillary Clinton. Or this passage, at least:

It is critically important that Democrats not tear each other down. I believe it is okay to point out policy differences--on Iraq, on Iran... [but] the voters of Iowa, they want a positive campaign. They want us to talk about the future.

Coming right after a tough speech by John Edwards implicitly casting Hillary as a dishonest coporate shill (more on that to come), it almost seemed like a direct rebuke of Edwards. And the crowd seemed to dig it.

--Michael Crowley