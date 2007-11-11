So I don't entirely get Hillary's "Turn up the heat" refrain. (For those who haven't seen Hillary's speech, her m.o. was to list some horrible Republican offense, then ask the crowd what they intended to do about it, to which the response was invariably, "Turn up the heat.") I understand the appeal to partisan passion here. But this seems slightly overdone--as though she's promising to exact retribution, not just stop the GOP. It almost sounds like an allusion to some exotic form of torture--the great Republican torching of 2008.

--Noam Scheiber