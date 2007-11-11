To a coastal city-dweller like myself, this Des Moines Register story reads almost like something from the Onion:

Democrat Barack Obama said today he has “always” stood for local control over whether confined-animal feeding operations can be built in neighborhoods, making a subtle dig at Democratic rival John Edwards.

I'll say it's subtle! At least by national-media standards. (He certainly wasn't talking to Tim Russert and Mark Halperin.) I also like the notion that Obama has "always" stood for this principle. Someone dig up his Harvard Law Review hog farm coverage! (I kid, I kid.)

P.S. For what it's worth, this seems to be the Edwards rap sheet, which I sense the reporter implicitly endorsing: