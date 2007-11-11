I wasn't in Iowa last night but the reporters there said Obama had a fearsome turnout. But Hillary's team is dumping cold water on it, per Roger Simon:



At least two of Hillary Clinton’s upper-echelon advisers, Mandy Grunwald and Mark Penn, were decidedly unimpressed .



“Our people look like caucus-goers,” Grunwald said, “and his people look like they are 18. Penn said they look like Facebook.”

That wasn't my experience when I followed Obama in Iowa for a few days this fall. It was my experience when I saw him at a rally in downtown Washington several weeks ago--the event felt like being at a high school football game.

Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP