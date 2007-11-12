War of Words: [Christine Hauser, The New York Times]: “Senator Barack Obama kept on the attack against Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton … Mrs. Clinton, of New York, who has been coming under fire from Mr. Obama and Mr. Edwards, sought to deflect the criticism by urging Democrats to refrain from attacking one another and instead to ‘turn up the heat’ on Republicans.”

Closing the Gap: [Jamie Crawford, CNN]: “In the latest poll of likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters from the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, the New York senator had 36 percent support, to Obama's 25 percent. Last month, Clinton led Obama by 21 percentage points according to Marist.”

Evil Twin: [Tony Leys, The Des Moines Register]: “Hillary Clinton's campaign was acting like President Bush's when it recently planted a softball question from an Iowa audience member, rival Democratic candidate John Edwards said Sunday.”

Shaking Off the Moss: [Michael Finnegan Los Angeles Times]: “The display of vigor last week was timely: Two months into his bid for the nomination, the former Tennessee senator is fighting to shake the image of a laid-back -- even lazy -- candidate who lacks the fervor of his rivals.”