From Newt Gingrich, on Hannity & Colmes:

COLMES: Mr. Speaker, on the issues that seem to be prominent in this race, whether it is the Iraq War, health care, the environment, education, issue by issue by issue, you go down and see the polls, people tend to favor Democrats, also people say they're more likely to vote for Democrats than Republicans in this election. You're talking about issues that don't even strike in the top five or 10 issues that are being discussed in this election.



GINGRICH: Well, let's take the issues you described. If you ask Americans if you think we should defend America, 85 percent of the country says yes.