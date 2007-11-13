If you thought the GHB-laced Aquadots were bad, China Daily reports on the latest questionable Chinese merchandise:

Used condoms that have been reprocessed into rubber bands and hair ties have been sold in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, raising concerns about public health. In addition to being sold at local bazaars, the recycled condoms have been found at local beauty salons in the prosperous Pearl River Delta city, according to Guangzhou-based New Express Daily.

On the plus side: this new manufacturing technique probably keeps down carbon emissions; and at least the recycled condoms aren't being exported.

--Jason Zengerle