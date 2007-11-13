Now playing on Drudge--the latest illustration of the campaign's unconventional and aggressive approach:

CNN's Wolf Blitzer has been warned not to focus Thursday's Dem debate on Hillary. 'This campaign is about issues, not on who we can bring down and destroy,' top Clinton insider explains. 'Blitzer should not go down to the levels of character attack and pull 'a Russert.'' Blitzer is set to moderate debate from Vegas, with questions also being posed by Suzanne Malveaux... Developing...

I did notice the other night that CNN has been hyping this debate with the slogan, "The Gloves Come Off" (or something very similar). I wonder if that spooked the Clinton people. Generally speaking, gloves off = bad for Hillary.

--Michael Crowley