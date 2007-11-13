Supply-siders, the sitting president, Delaware… it’strue, our very own Jon Chait isn’t a particularly huge fan of these things. But in terms of what makes Chait’s blood really boil, they’ve got nothing on the Ohio State football team. And tonight at 10:30, a safe half hour after the end of House, HBO will air a new documentary called The Rivalry, which features Chait talking about the feud that exists between the Michigan and OSU football programs. It promises to be great television. Tune in.
Wherein TNR Plans Your Night
