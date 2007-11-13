Bigger Guns [Jim Davenport, Associated Press]:
"Fred Thompson called for a million-member military ground force and more funding to equip and care for service members and veterans in a speech Tuesday at a military college in this early presidential primary state."
A Plant Grows in Iowa [Ari Melber, The Nation]:
"The allegations that Hillary Clinton's campaign
planted fake questions at public events has now grown into a major dispute in
the Democratic race, drawing pointed attacks from the leading candidates."
What Voters Want [Mike Dorning, Chicago Tribune]:
"Obama campaign manager David Plouffe e-mailed a memo out to reporters a few minutes ago offering the campaign's analysis of the strategic moment and a portrait of the distinctions among candidates that the campaign is attempting to cement in the public mind."
Follow the Money [Jim Rutenberg and David Kirkpatrick, New York Times]:
"Senator John McCain asked his donors on Monday not to send money to independent groups that circumvent campaign finance regulations as they seek to assist his presidential campaign."
--Dayo Olopade