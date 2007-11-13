Bigger Guns [Jim Davenport, Associated Press]:

"Fred Thompson called for a million-member military ground force and more funding to equip and care for service members and veterans in a speech Tuesday at a military college in this early presidential primary state."



A Plant Grows in Iowa [Ari Melber, The Nation]:

"The allegations that Hillary Clinton's campaign planted fake questions at public events has now grown into a major dispute in the Democratic race, drawing pointed attacks from the leading candidates."



What Voters Want [Mike Dorning, Chicago Tribune]: