If it's true that a forthcoming NYT-CBS Iowa poll shows Hillary clinging to her (slim) Iowa lead, that's very good news for her--it suggests that the recent puncture to her inevitability aura hasn't caused massive bleeding.

On the other hand, maybe worse things could happen than for her to fall slightly behind and fight her way back--in a sense "earning" the nomination. Anyway, the poll is supposedly out this evening.

Update: Here's the poll, which shows a big Huckabee surge in Iowa.

--Michael Crowley