Not to belabor the debate about Ron Paul's support from neo-Nazis and white supremacists (oddly, and sadly, defended by Andrew Sullivan), but Jewcy sets the record straight regarding Andrew's assertion that Jewish Telegraphic Agency reporter Dan Sieradski was "factually wrong" about Ron Paul avoiding comment on these contributions by posting a letter from the wire's DC bureau chief. We'll see if Andrew posts the letter. Matthew Yglesias does, to his credit.

--James Kirchick