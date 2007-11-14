It's not easy picking out the most surreal sentence from this Times piece about New Delhi being overrun by packs of wild monkeys. Is it the part where a gang of monkeys kills the deputy mayor? Maybe it's this:

Politicians with residences in the area have resorted to hiring private monkey catchers, men who use a larger, dark-faced monkey, the langur, to scare away the smaller wild ones.

And what happens when the bigger monkeys start overwhelming the city? An arms race, that's what.

--Bradford Plumer