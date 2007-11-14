Brad's already highlighted one good animal story from today's Times, but would you believe there's another one? This NYT article about a Texas ornithologist on trial for shooting a cat--and the ill will his trial has created between the birder and cat fancier communities--is great.

My favorite bit is the interview with James Stevenson, the sharpshooting birder at the center of thestorm:

In an interview in a courthouse elevator during a break in the trial, Mr. Stevenson said heatedly that cat fanciers who have condemned him and sent him hateful correspondence “think birds are nothing but sticks.” “This is about wild species disappearing from your planet,” he said, adding, “I did what I had to do.”

I never knew birders could sound like such bad-asses.