Clive Crook isn't nearly as impressed as The Wall Street Journal by the Treasury Department's new study on income mobility, which Josh dissected yesterday.

Most notably, Crook adds that, contrary to popular belief, intergenerational economic mobility—"the ease with which successive generations move up or down relative to their parents"—is actually lower in the United States than it is in Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany, and (possibly) Britain: "In America, more than in other advanced economies, poor children stay poor."



--Bradford Plumer