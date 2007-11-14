From Michael Idov, the editor of RUSSIA! magazine, which just gave Viggo Mortensen its "Rolling R" award for best Russian accent by a Hollywood actor for his performance as a gangster in Eastern Promises:

Unlike the Muslim, Jewish and other communities, the Russians have been historically docile about being portrayed as drunk, murderous plotters. But that's not the offensive part. The offensive part is being portrayed as a drunk, murderous plotter with a Czech name and a Transylvanian accent.

(via Vulture)

--Christopher Orr