Things just keep getting better for the New York Knicks, America's classiest sports franchise. Their "star," Stephon Marbury, has just been fined for missing a game, and now this:

The New York Daily News reported on Wednesday the trouble started during the team's flight to Phoenix, when Marbury learned from teammate Eddy Curry that Thomas planned to use him as a backup and start second-year guard Mardy Collins. A person close to the situation told the Daily News that Marbury reportedly marched to the front of the plane to confront Thomas over the situation, then returned five minutes later and claimed he had leverage on Thomas.

"Isiah has to start me," Marbury reportedly said, according to the Daily News. "I've got so much [stuff] on Isiah and he knows it. He thinks he can [get] me. But I'll [get] him first. You have no idea what I know."