

Thompson's Troubles [David Weigel, Reason]: "Is it fair that Thompson should suffer for taking a reasonable, federalist position—one that he clearly believes in? Well, yes: He's running for the GOP nomination as the dream candidate of the social conservatives."

Hillary's Ohio Problem [Justin Paulette, Political Machine]: "Massachusetts' electoral votes have already been handed over the the Democrat (whomever they may be). Ohio, and states much like Ohio, will determine the next presidency--and Hillary isn't shinning in Ohio."

Questions, Questions [Rich Lowry, The Corner]: "If Huck keeps rising, does Romney have to go negative on him, or can surrogates do it? If Romney does go negative, does that create an up-the-middle opening for Fred, Rudy, or McCain in Iowa?"

Media Powder Keg [Kevin Drum, Washington Monthly]: "As everyone acknowledges, campaigns plant questions all the time. It's literally a nonstory. ... But it gives the press an excuse to write about something they've all been itching to write about anyway."