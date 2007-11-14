Via Pollster.com, I see that the Republican-leaning firm Strategic Vision has an Iowa poll out today. The nice thing about Strategic Vision is that they seem to poll every month or so, giving you a nice like-with-like comparison even if you don't buy their likely-voter model. Today's poll has Hillary-Obama-Edwards at 29-27-20, versus 28-23-20 in mid-October--another data point suggesting Edwards's shots at Hillary aren't creating a backlash. Then again, they don't appear to be hurting Hillary either...

--Noam Scheiber