Meet Newsweek's next columnist: Karl Rove!

A TalkBack prize* awaits for the best-imagined first line from Rove's maiden column.

*imaginary.

P.S.: The more I think about Rove-as-columnist, the more I think it's actually a really conventional choice. He'll probably be boring -- revealing the man behind the curtain. The immense secrecy of his brilliance was his brilliance's entire content.