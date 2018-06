Shorter David Broder:

It doesn't matter that I promised to stop writing about the Clintons' marriage a week ago. And it doesn't matter that, much as I may loathe Bill Clinton, he's actually rather popular in the country at large. I'm going to keep arguing that he's a looming "iceberg" for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, even as I describe this question as "unasked." And there's not a damn thing you can do about it.