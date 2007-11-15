You probably recall Jeffrey Goldberg's review in TNR of the Walt-Mearsheimer book that has barely gotten one favorable review anywhere. But it has sold many copies. Why the disjunction? Anyway, I believe that this treatment of "the Jewish lobby" is a flimsy and meretricious fraud. So I organized an evening in New York at which Jeff, the Washington editor of the Atlantic, spoke with two others. One of them is Daniel Jonah Goldhagen, the Harvard historian of genocide whose book, Hitler's Willing Executioners, rocked the world of the mind a few years ago. The other, who served as chairman of the evening is Nicholas Lemann, dean of the Columbia School of Journalism, a writer for the New Yorker and a frequent contributor to our magazine.

The guy standing at the lectern as you switch on your video or audio facility right below is me. I do not speak long.