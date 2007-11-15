I pointed out a few days ago that the State Department had frozen an

intelligent program to strengthen the Iranian opposition. This, as it

happens, when that opposition is feeling its oats again. Or rather its

groats.

Yesterday's FT reports that Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali

Khameini is under enormous pressure to squelch Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and his

nuclear designs. (The FT has a different form of spelling than most of us for the Iranian

president. It's Ahmadi-Nejad. More authentic, don't you think?)

Perfect timing, for Ms. Rice. Maybe, to compensate for the dropping of the

Iran project, she can get the Annapolis attendees to agree on something, on

anything.