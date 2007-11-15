I pointed out a few days ago that the State Department had frozen an
intelligent program to strengthen the Iranian opposition. This, as it
happens, when that opposition is feeling its oats again. Or rather its
groats.
Yesterday's FT reports that Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali
Khameini is under enormous pressure to squelch Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and his
nuclear designs. (The FT has a different form of spelling than most of us for the Iranian
president. It's Ahmadi-Nejad. More authentic, don't you think?)
Perfect timing, for Ms. Rice. Maybe, to compensate for the dropping of the
Iran project, she can get the Annapolis attendees to agree on something, on
anything.