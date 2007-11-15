Just in case you're wondering what a rebellious young Mormon sounds like, the Romney piece in today's Times has this:

He left for France a 19-year-old freshman at Stanford, a sheltered child of privilege full of ideas about how to shake up the French mission. He could be goofy, quoting Sylvester the Cat this way--“Sutherickin Schatash! It’s humiliatin’!”--in letters to friends. He was considered the free spirit of his crowd, the one who sneaked off to movies (discouraged for missionaries) and ate coq au vin (controversial because of his church’s prohibition on alcohol). He was a half-hearted Mormon whose beliefs, as he recalled recently, were “based on pretty thin tissue.”

Heavens to Betsy, did someone say coq au vin?

--Noam Scheiber