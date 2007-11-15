Dark Horses Running [Roddie Burris, The State]: "The key question … is whether the Democrats’ big two, U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton of New York and U.S. Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois, have already stripped the field of all its available oxygen."

Left Behind [Scott Martelle, Los Angeles Times]: "When the Nevada Democratic and Republican parties decided to move their caucuses to Jan. 19, they gambled that the major presidential contenders would have to campaign in the West, where voters were believed to be concerned about such regional issues as water rights, management of federal lands and a proposal to bury nuclear waste beneath Yucca Mountain."

Ames for Christmas [Des Moines Register]: "Six Democratic presidential candidates and at least seven Republican candidates will be taking part in The Des Moines Register's presidential debates next month."

Leaders in the Pack [Mark Silva, Chicago Tribune]: "In one of those strategic 'memoranda' designed for public consumption, Clinton chief strategist Mark Penn today calls the leadership card 'the most important card in this race.' "