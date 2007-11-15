Man, I really hate that illegal immigrant driver's license question. There's a reason all three major candidates have struggled to answer it: It's a dumb question that sheds almost no light on what they would do as president. No Democratic president is going to introduce federal legislation making immigrants eligible for driver's licenses; and no Democratic president is going to introduce legislation preventing states from doing the same. So it's moot. What a president does is influence federal immigration policy, which is what all three front-runners keep trying to say every time they get asked about this. The audience laughed when Obama tried to say he voted for this legislation as a state senator but wouldn't propose such legislation himself. But that's a perfectly legitimate answer. No one would.

--Noam Scheiber