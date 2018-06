"EU aid for poor misspent on golf clubs," reads the headline from Wednesday's Financial Times. Actually, the EU is cursed by rigor mortis and unbelievable lassitude. But this spending on projects for which there were no appropriations happened all over Europe: in England, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Romania. Recipients of the "aid for the poor" money were horse riding and breeding clubs, golf clubs and other leisure facilities. 3.9 billion pounds worth.